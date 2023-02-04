New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday appointed D R Thapa as its Sikkim unit president, weeks after his predecessor D B Chauhan quit alleging “indifference” from the central leadership towards the state organisation.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda has appointed Shri D.R. Thapa as the State President of Sikkim. Besides, two more organisational appointments have been made. pic.twitter.com/xshOiNX8QJ — BJP (@BJP4India) February 4, 2023

BJP national president J P Nadda also appointed N K Subba its legislative party leader and made D T Lepcha, an MLA, a “special invitee” to the national executive committee, a statement said.

“I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and all the regional leaders for giving me this big responsibility. They have trusted me and given me this responsibility. Sikkim is going through a bad phase, hence my priority will be my Sikkimese people,” D R Thapa said.

Thapa has been with the BJP since August 2019 after he defected from the Sikkim Democratic Front party as a legislator from the Upper Burtuk constituency.

On the resignation of previous BJP president DB Chauhan, Thapa said, “I don’t wish to comment, that is his personal choice.”

On the ongoing immigrant row, Thapa said, “I will approach the Home Minister for a solution to all that is happening in the State. We are yet to file a review petition in the Supreme Court of India.”

The BJP’s move to put its house in order in Sikkim comes as the party gears up for polls in the northeastern state next year.



Also Read | Sikkim: SKM foundation day amid SDF’s bandh call; 5 held for protest

