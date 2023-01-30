Sikkim: Ruling SKM protests SC's 'Nepali immigrant' verdict

Gangtok: The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party organized a peace rally in Gangtok on Monday to protest against the Supreme Court of India’s verdict on Income Tax exemption, which also declares the Nepali community in Sikkim as ‘immigrant’.

The protest call by the ruling front was answered by youth and women wing of SKM, which saw the participation of Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba alongwith Sikkim Legislative Assembly speaker Arun Upreti as well as other ministers and party leaders.

Addressing the media after the completion of the rally, SKM Spokesperson Jacob Khaling said, “Not only us, but all Nepali and other communities of Sikkim don’t accept the Supreme Court’s observation. The state government is working on the review petition, we will submit it before February 13.”

Khaling added, “In Sikkim we live in communal harmony, a threat to one community is a threat to all. The SKM government is loyal towards the people of Sikkim. Until we are in the state government, no community will face any type of civic violence in the state. This rally is an example that if any type of interference takes place, then the SKM party and the State government will hit the roads and fight for the rights.”

Putting blame upon the former SDF government, Khaling said, “During the former SDF government’s tenure, various allegations were put on Nepali and other communities living in the state, with the petition the SKM government will erase all those allegations.”

The rally also saw the participation of Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba. Addressing the media, Subba said, ” I have been placing Sikkim centric demands in the Parliament when time is given. And in this particular issue, I’ll look into all the technicalities and place them before the Parliament.”

Opposition parties and citizens have been calling the protest ‘drama’, blaming the ruling front and it’s Additional Advocate General for failing to defend the ‘immigrant’ tag on Sikkimese Nepali community in the SC verdict.

On January 31, the Joint Action Committee inclusive of leaders from various political parties, will be organising another protest across the State.

