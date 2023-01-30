Bhaichung Bhutia joins Bharat Jodo Yatra; bats for ILP in Sikkim

Gangtok: Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) president Bhaichung Bhutia on Sunday participated in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Srinagar.

Amidst the growing chorus against the SC verdict against the Sikkimese Nepali community, Bhaichung apprised Gandhi of the restoration of Sikkimese Nepali seats in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly and implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) to protect the local indigenous communities from the rising influx.

Bhaichung explained to the Gandhis how the majority of Sikkimese who are Indians are referred to as ‘persons of foreign origin’ in the Supreme Court judgment.

The HSP sought Congress’ support on the ILP and Nepali seat restoration if the bill is tabled in Parliament.

“Bhaichung explained why ILP is necessary for Sikkim’s all-around development and prosperity. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bhaichung requested all the leaders of Congress to support any resolution/bill brought in parliament to solve these issues,” the HSP press release stated.

“As a constructive opposition party, HSP is doing everything to support the government to solve the issue of ILP and seat reservation. Now it is high time that the government of Sikkim must act. And the right place to act is the Sikkim State Legislative Assembly, not the rally or speech. The government must pass the bills in the Assembly on these two issues and send it to the parliament so that the bill is passed and becomes an Act or law,” said HSP spokesperson Biraj Adhikari.

Bhaichung recently deliberated to garner the support of all parties if the legislations on the restoration of Sikkimese Nepali seats and ILP are passed by the State Assembly.

Bhaichung informed that Rahul Gandhi has taken note of the demands placed by him during the Yatra.

“HSP demands that the SKM government call an assembly session and pass the resolution and bill to implement ILP and provision of Nepali seat reservation in Sikkim. This must be done before the budget session of parliament ends, which is on April 6,” said the HSP spokesperson.

