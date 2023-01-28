Sikkim: Seven shops gutted in fire in Pakyong Bazar

Gangtok: Seven shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in Pakyong Bazar, an official said on Saturday.
Pakyong District Collector Tashi Chopel said the fire broke out in the bazar around 27 km from state capital Gangtok on Friday night and was doused by the fire brigade.
There was no report of any casualty in the fire, the collector said.
“The fire could have damaged the entire bazaar but timely action by the fire brigade helped in controlling the fire from spreading,” he said.
The police and the fire brigade are investigating the cause of the fire, he said.
“Adequate compensation will be given to the victims of the fire after a detailed investigation and consultation with the panchayat,” said the DC.
