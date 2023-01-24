Workers of SKM, SDF clash in Sikkim CM's constituency

Gangtok: Activists of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) were engaged in a clash in a village under Poklok-Kamrang constituency represented by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in South Sikkim district as workers of the two pelted each other with stones following an argument over SDF workers moving in vehicles through Denchung village to another locality to attend a programme of party leader and former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling on Monday.

While the SDF alleged that there is no democracy in the Himalayan state, local SKM workers asserted that they will now allow the oppositon party supporters in Denchung as, they claimed, Chamling failed to provide basic amenities to the people of the village during his 25-year-rule.

The SDF workers lodged a complaint at Jorthang police station in this connection and a police investigation has started.

The situation in Denchung village is now under control, a police officer said.

“There is no democracy in Sikkim. Where is it written that opposition parties can’t engage in political works in the state? It is a matter of shame,” SDF spokesperson JB Darnal said.

A local SKM leader said, “We will not allow our village to become a hub of the SDF at any cost. The SDF had neglected the village and failed to provide basic amenities like water supply to the villagers.”

