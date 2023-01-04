GANGTOK: Hamro Sikkim Party led by Bhaichung Bhutia joined hands with Sikkim Republican Party (SRP) led by KB Rai on Wednesday.

The merger of two parties aims to restore the ‘Nepali seat’ in Sikkim lost in 1979. The restoration and the Inner Line Permit implementation in the state, along with the protection of Article 371F, were the other two issues upon which the two parties merged.

Interestingly, Bhutia’s party now dons the colours of another Sikkimese political party, the Sikkim Sangram Parishad, previously led by former CM late Nar Bahadur Bhandari.

“The Nepali seat was lost during late former CM NB Bhandari’s tenure in 1979. But even the subsequent governments led by SDF or SKM till now have not been sincere towards Nepali seat restoration. In the 2019 elections, we joined hands with the SKM party. Prem Singh Golay was not even contesting and we believed he would be a transparent and sincere leader. But Golay lied, and for 4 years now, we have felt cheated by him. All these issues were raised before by both SKM and us. But SKM has cheated. SRP has been working long for Nepali seat, we are sure SRP will not cheat,” said Bhutia.

Sikkim Republican Party President KB Rai asserted, “We have no differences with any other political party, there is no enmity. Hence, all are welcome. It will be a political alliance or a merger. We can even come up with a hybrid or a separate party together. In the upcoming elections, people will find real parivartan (change) and kranti (revolution). We need honest politicians. Currently, they (SKM) are after pleasing acts with greed for money and seats. Even Ganesh Rai (Reform Call) is part of the teacher-student brigade of politics, same as Golay was under former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling.”

Speaking on the Nepali seat restoration, Bhutia stated, “Our Assembly has provision to accept or decline any central stand. We only need to restore the Nepali seat as it already exists. However, to consider a general seat as the Nepali seat is wrong. We need leaders who can ask and fight for the Nepali seat with the centre. Until political reforms happen, people will mistrust each other. Bhutia, Lepcha and Nepali communities will have mistrust among themselves. The Bhutia-Lepcha community has taken a keen interest in ensuring the Nepali seat restoration. Another faction is considering that Nepali should not get a reservation. But it exists and only needs restoration. Until that happens, unity won’t be ensured. Hence we need to go beyond human nature and unite.”

KB Rai, who has been fighting for Nepali seat restoration for long, stated, “Nepali seat reservation has existed since 1952, same as Bhutia and Lepcha community reservation. The majority (Nepali community) do not have reservations and similarly, the minority (BL communities) will not be secured. The unity of the majority and minority will be strong. But without taking any opinion, the Nepali seat was lost in 1979. Nepali is not protected under the political protection of Article 371F. Any politician before today has never taken a step towards securing that political reservation. This has to be our political agenda.”

Bhaichung also spoke about Inner Line Permit and how it will not affect Sikkim’s economy. He stated, “Inner Line Permit is the need of the hour. National security is a concern as Sikkim is surrounded by four countries nearby. Those opposing the ILP are not in favour of Sikkim. It will not stop people or tourism. But a permit is necessary to enter the state. In today’s day and age, it will be merely a two-minute formality. Sikkim needs data on who enters Sikkim and who leaves. In Changu and Nathula, 99 per cent of tourists go with a permit. It is a wrong concept that the ILP will damage tourism. It will bring quality tourism with checks and balances…if a permit had affected tourists, they would not have gone to Changu, Nathula and North Sikkim,” he added.

