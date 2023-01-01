Sikkim: 2 workers die at ropeway construction site in Pelling

GANGTOK: In a tragic incident, two workers died on Friday after an under-construction wall of a ropeway project collapsed at Pelling in Sikkim’s Geyzing district.
While the two workers, identified as Rabi Roy (30) and Sudharam Oraon (50), were declared brought dead by the Geyzing District Hospital, the other three workers sustained severe injuries.
As per reports, eleven workers were working in the construction site at Sanga Choeling Pelling of whom five were erecting a protective wall at the ropeway station. A sudden mudslide occurred in the place, after which two people died on the spot and three others sustained injuries.
The other three surviving workers were sent to higher medical centres for better treatment.
