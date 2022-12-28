Maligaon: The Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project achieved a breakthrough in tunnel no. 12 on December 24, 2022. This is the fifth main tunnel breakthrough in this project which was done in presence of officers of Northeast Frontier Railway, IRCON International Limited and construction agency, CS-Dhorajia, along with the local administration of West Bengal.
The tunnel traverses through vulnerable and challenging geological conditions of the lesser Himalayan range. To counter the vulnerability of the groundmass, the latest and most sophisticated tunnelling technology has been adopted. Not only top-class and well-experienced engineers from India but also highly experienced foreign engineers are involved in this project. The breakthrough of the tunnel was another awaited moment, as there were many difficulties due to poor geology in the new Himalayan range.
Sivok-Rangpo New BG Rail Line Project is about 45 km long consisting of 14 nos. tunnels, 17 nos. bridges and 5 nos. stations. The 38.65 km of the entire project is passing through tunnels, out of this 25.094 km of tunnel mining work has been completed. At present all the activities related to the construction of tunnels, bridges and stations in the project are going on a war footing basis and are targeted to complete by December 2023.
With its completion, the connectivity of the landlocked state of Sikkim will get a major boost. Once operational, people in the region will get long-distance access across the country and an uninterrupted supply of essential goods can be carried out in Sikkim.
