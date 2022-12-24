Gangtok: Sikkim is celebrating the Buddhist festival of Losoong from today till December 28. On the auspicious first day of the festival, Kagyud Monastery in Chandmari, Gangtok welcomed 6-year-old Kargyud Tulku Rinpoche Namdag Judgral Choeying Rangdrol to take his rightful throne.

The 9th reincarnation of Rimpoche Jigmee Knawang Tenpai Gyalsten Rinponche was recognised after a gap of 16 years since the last Rinponche. The Rinponche born in Bumthang, Bhutan was recognised by Gyalwang Drukpa. He was earlier staying in Dali Monastery in Darjeeling over the past week from where he was brought to Sikkim.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The Rinponche is part of Drukpa lineage with many monasteries in Sikkim. But all these years the Rinpoche was not reincarnated. This was long pending demand of the people. He will take his throne but go for his monastic studies to Bhutan and Dali Monastery in Darjeeling”, informed the monastery representative.

He was escorted in a special convoy from border town Rangpo in Pakyong district across the NH-10 to reach Gangtok on Saturday.

The enthronement is scheduled to be held on December 26 while Rinpoche will grant an audience on December 27-28.

Also Read | Sikkim should showcase its organic farming expertise to G20 delegates: Ex-CM Chamling

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









