In a tragic road accident, involving an army truck on December 23, 2022, at Zema, North Sikkim, sixteen personnel of the Army lost their lives.
The ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. En route at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.
A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated. Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he is “deeply pained” over the loss of lives of the personnel.
“The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,” he said.
