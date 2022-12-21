Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay has stated that he believes the state will one day become a “Ram Rajya,” drawing a comparison between his own struggles, the struggles of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha and those of Lord Ram’s 14 years in exile.

Speaking on the occasion of the 14th Rholu Diwas, CM Golay stated, “Sikkim will one day become Ram Rajya. For 14 years, since the very first Rholu picnic in 2009, we have struggled to make Sikkim better by ensuring system change. It is similar to the 14 years of exile of Lord Ram who made his return after 14 years.”

He called on others to join in this effort to make Sikkim a “Ram Rajya,” where everyone works together for the common good.

Golay also noted that since the SKM party came to power, the people of Sikkim have enjoyed a good quality of life.

On the occasion of the 14th Rholu Diwas, he called on everyone to commit to serving the poor in the state for the rest of their years.

As he looked back on the past, CM Golay noted that the attendance at the first Rholu Diwas event was less than 5% of what it is today.

However, he emphasized that those who attended the event in 2009 were courageous individuals who were committed to bringing about system change. “Many of these people faced challenges and even suffered violence as they worked towards their goals, but today RHOLU stands for Revolutionary Home for Oppressed and Underprivileged,” he said.

Golay also mentioned that over 150 leaders from the Sikkim Democratic Front party, including former legislators and party officials, have joined the SKM party today and brought with them around 200-300 supporters each. He said that this is evidence of the growing support for the SKM party and its efforts to bring about positive change in Sikkim.

Among the notable individuals who have joined the SKM party are former legislators Shyam Pradhan and Tenzi Sherpa, former Sikkim Pradesh Congress President Penzo Delay Namgyal, former SDF spokesperson Avinash Yakha, and former South Zilla Adhyaksha CL Gurung. Pradhan had previously run for office on an SKM ticket before joining the SDF party as a legislator in 2014. Sherpa, who won a seat as an SDF candidate, represents the Daramdin constituency. Namgyal is a former president of the Congress party in Sikkim, while Yakha served as a spokesperson for the SDF party. Gurung is a former Adhyaksha, or leader, of the South Zilla region.

Speaking on the new joinings, Golay stated, “Those that have joined today must not become a burden to the party. They joined not to get anything in return, but after 3 years of SKM governance they made their analysis, thereafter they joined. No one needs to be worried or insecure about their entry into the party.”

As part of the joining the program, the competition was held for different constituencies with the most number of new members joining wherein Poklok Kamrang constituency was declared first with the most number of joinings followed by Namthang Rateypani constituency and Yangthang constituency which finished second and third.

Golay refused to look back on the history of such political leaders, claiming, “We will not target them for their affiliation in 2014 or 2019, but focus on our target for 2024 and 2029. We don’t expect them to keep their hands tied after joining, politics is a game of competition similar to the recently concluded football World Cup. Whoever has joined must not be part of this group or that group but come collectively as SKM. Have heard many times how people are forced to join through a certain person who pretends to be a leader of a group.”

Addressing concerns about the old pension system revival, CM Golay said, “Old pension scheme will be given as against the new pension scheme. Prior to 2005, those who were employed received a pension based on the old Government Provident Fund scheme, while those hired after 2005 received a pension through the Central Provident Fund (CPF) system. On December 10, the government formed a committee to investigate the possibility of restoring the old pension scheme,” he said.

Golay said that the committee will submit a report on its findings within three months, with the goal of reinstating the old pension scheme for those who are eligible.

In response to recent protests by government labourers demanding an increase in the minimum wage, Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay said that the government is working to determine which labourers are eligible for the wage increase.

He stated that some labourers working in government departments, such as those employed in road or Public Works Department projects, have been instigated by a few individuals to speak out against the wage hike. Golay added that the government is currently evaluating which labourers can be regularized and therefore qualify for the minimum wage of Rs. 15,000 per month.

He indicated that those who can be regularized will receive the wage increase, but that some labourers may not be eligible due to their status or physical ability to work.

Among the various new declarations made by the Chief Minister on the occasion include, “One house must get at least one government scheme, that is our target for 2023 to ensure either government job or home construction, but one scheme should reach every home.”

The CM also declared that the employees of the State Bank of Sikkim will have an increase in the retirement age from the current 58 years to 60 years effective from November 30.

Golay also announced that the Chalak (Drivers) Welfare Board will be formed with a new chairperson and 11 other executives inclusive of district bodies by January 15 for the welfare of taxi vehicle drivers of the state.

The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of Underdeveloped Village Development Boards, which will be headed by a person chosen from within the village and will focus on addressing local issues. He said that these boards will receive a special package of between Rs 1-5 crores.

