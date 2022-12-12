Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has constituted a committee to examine the viability of restoration of the old pension scheme for the state government employees, an official statement said.
The panel will be headed by Personnel Department’s Secretary Rinzing Chewang Bhutia.
The chief minister took the decision to form the committee, following a meeting with a delegation of the state government employees on Saturday, it said.
Tamang has directed the panel to submit its report to the state government within three months, said the statement issued on Saturday.
After extensive discussion with the senior officials on the issue, the CM decided to constitute the committee to “examine all the aspects of the issue and to find a solution”, it said.
Finance Department’s Controller of Accounts cum Secretary MCP Pradhan and Pension Division’s Additional Director Punita Alley are also part of the panel.
The committee can opt for additional members as per requirement, the statement added.
