Sikkim to host two G-20 events, confirms CM Tamang

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday said the state has been assigned to host two events of the G-20.

India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 and is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month.

“Sikkim and Assam have been asked to host two events each of the G20 summits to be held in India next year,” he said at a function in West Sikkim.

The next G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of heads of state or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in 2023 in New Delhi.

Tamang said Sikkim has been given a “big opportunity to showcase its rich culture and traditions to the world while hosting the G20 events in the state”.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing the state as one of the venues of the G20 meetings.

“I thank the prime minister from the bottom of my heart for showing trust in our state to host global events,” he said.

Tamang said his government will try its best to live up to the expectations of the Centre to ensure that the two events of G20 to be held in Sikkim become a huge success.

Earlier this week, Tamang was invited to a meeting convened by the Centre at the national capital to solicit suggestions for the G20 summit which will be held in India next year.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

