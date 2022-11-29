Opposition SDF launches 'Sikkim Bachao Abhiyan'

Gangtok: The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on Monday launched a 50-day long ‘Sikkim Bachao Abhiyan’ (Save Sikkim Campaign) to highlight the “misrule” of the Prem Singh Tamang government in the state.

SDF president Pawan Kumar Chamling, a five-term chief minister of Sikkim, accompanied by a large number of supporters and party workers, launched a padayatra from Rongli town of Playing district which was given a rousing reception by the local people all along the route.

Speaking to the reporters, Changing alleged that the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) under Tamang’s leadership has failed to fulfill even one per cent of the promises it had made to the people ahead of 2019 Sikkim assembly poll.

“The SKM government has let down the people of Sikkim by failing to fulfil even one per cent of the poll promises it had made in 2019,” he said.

Chamling said that over the next 50 days he will hold the ‘padayatra’ throughout Sikkim highlighting the underperformance of the ruling party on all fronts.

Some SKM supporters tried to disrupt Chamling’s ‘padyatra’ by waving placards and raising slogans against him.

There was, however, no untowrad incident and Chamling completed his party’s programme in Playing.

