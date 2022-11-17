Guwahati: Return to Sender Campaign was organized across the globe to mark five years of a global brand audit conducted by Break Free From Plastic (BFFP) to highlight the need for systemic changes and corporate responsibility to redress the plastic waste crisis.

The campaign was organized across the globe in partnership by BFFP with local organisations that are part of the movement. Activists from around the world collaborated to give the world’s worst plastic polluters a ‘happy trashiversary gift’ of their own plastic pollution on November 15, a Global Day of Action. The message that was sent read- these companies have been forcing us to deal with their waste for many years – now it’s time they clean up their act.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In Sikkim and Darjeeling, Zero Waste Himalaya took the lead with volunteers from educational institutions to take part in the campaign. St Teresa’s School with the support of Start Thinking About Sustainability, a local volunteer group, along with St Joseph’s College, and North Point College participated from Darjeeling.

From Sikkim, Tashi Namgyal Academy and Government Senior Secondary School Sichey participated with much enthusiasm led by their teachers. Students collected plastic trash from around the campus, segregated them brand-wise and mailed them back to the companies with a strong message asking them to take their trash out of the mountains.

The global report released on November 15, 2022, by BFFP shames the companies Coca-Cola, Pepsico, Nestle, Unilever and Mondelez as the top polluters. For the mountains, the Chaudhary group which produces the popular Wai and Wai and Mimi noodles is also on the list along with others such as Perfetti Van Malle. These top polluting companies in the campaign corroborates with the top polluting companies of the Himalayan Cleanup undertaken since 2018 which also highlights how we are eating more and more processed and packaged food.

St Teresa’s students

Students were excited to be part of this global campaign joining many others who were raising their voices against plastic pollution and such campaigns will definitely make them rethink their own personal lifestyle choices as well.

Speaking on the campaign, Ms Kamlesh Rai from St Teresa’s School has this message to the companies, “Since you don’t want to take responsibility as a responsible producer we are returning back your waste as gifts.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

TNA School Volunteers

From TNA, Sujata Subba who was part of the campaign said, “This campaign is a strong message to the companies that their NIMBY (not in my backyard) attitude is no longer tolerated by the consumers. They have to take responsibility for their packaging. Either take it back and deal with it or find sustainable solutions!!”

Break Free From Plastic has analyzed five years of global brand audit data findings and compiled a report on it and the following are some findings.

Plastic pollution is a crisis caused by plastic production and must be addressed by reducing production.

Every year, the exact same Fast Moving Consumer Goods companies dominate the list, with The Coca-Cola Company the clear top polluter by a significant margin over all five years.

After years of greenwashing and false solutions, corporations have demonstrated they cannot be relied on to bring about systemic change through voluntary commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

There is a need for a global plastics treaty that can deliver policies that significantly reduce plastic production and hold corporations accountable for perpetuating this global crisis.

Proven solutions centred on reuse and refill already exist and have demonstrated success in both Global North and Global South countries.

Also read | Assam tea garden health unit suffers from staff shortage, allege residents

Trending Stories









