Shillong: Sikkim won their first gold medal of the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 after defeating hosts Meghalaya in the final of the women’s basketball event at the NEIGRIHMS Indoor Basketball Court here on Tuesday.

Sikkim took the final 86 points to Meghalaya’s 67 in front of a large crowd of home fans.

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, presented the women’s runners-up trophy to Meghalaya

Meanwhile, in the earlier men’s final, Assam forfeited the title match as Mizoram were leading. Mizoram were thus awarded the gold medal, while Nagaland, who had beaten Manipur in the third place playoff 80-68 in the morning, were elevated to silver, and Manipur took the bronze.

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, presented the men’s team trophy to Mizoram

Mizoram took the women’s bronze over Nagaland 63-55.

Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma was the chief guest at the women’s final and prize distribution ceremony.

