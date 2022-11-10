Panchayat polls in Sikkim peaceful: official

Gangtok: Polling is underway peacefully for the panchayat elections in Sikkim on Thursday, officials said.

Polling is being held for 1,147 panchayat wards and 122 zilla panchayat territorial constituencies across six districts of the state, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The panchayat elections in the state were being held sans party symbols, they added.

No reports of violence were received from anywhere in the state, an election official said.

Total 408 candidates are contesting for 103 zilla panchayat seats, and 19 seats were decided uncontested, he said.

While 448 panchayat wards were decided uncontested, 1,675 candidates were in the fray for the rest of the seats.

Total 3.60 lakh people are eligible to vote in the elections. Of them, 1.81 lakh are male and 1.78 lakh female.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The elections are being held through voting machines, and there was no report of any malfunctioning, the election official said.

Also Read | Sikkim gears up for party-less Panchayat election tomorrow

Trending Stories









