GANGTOK: Sikkim will be holding a party-less panchayat election on November 10 where a total of 1,147 Gram Panchayat wards, 695 Gram Panchayat units and 122 Zilla Panchayat territorial constituencies are contesting.

For 122 Zilla Panchayat territorial constituencies, 102 constituencies are contesting with 408 contesting candidates with 19 being uncontested and one constituency from Mangan district going for re-polls. A total of 1,675 candidates are contesting the elections while 448 candidates have been declared as uncontested for Ward and Gram Panchayat Units.

Namchi district has 120 contesting candidates for Zilla in 30 Zilla constituencies of which 27 are contesting. Three were declared uncontested. In terms of Ward and GPUs, Namchi district has the highest number of candidates at 489 contesting candidates for 331 ward panchayats and 204 Gram Panchayat units of which 126 have been uncontested and one constituency going for re-polls.

Gyalshing district has 71 contesting candidates for Zilla in 18 Zilla constituencies of which 17 are contesting, one was declared uncontested. Gyalshing district comes in at third in terms of candidates with 270 contesting candidates for 194 wards, 120 Gram Panchayat Units of which 73 have been declared as uncontested and one constituency going for re-polls.

Gangtok district has 65 contesting candidates for Zilla in 15 Zilla constituencies of which 15 are contesting, none was declared uncontested. In terms of Ward and GPUs, Gangtok district comes in fourth in terms of candidates with 259 contesting candidates for 130 wards, 98 Gram Panchayat Units of which 32 have been declared as uncontested and zero constituencies going for re-polls.

Soreng district has 57 contesting candidates for Zilla in 17 Zilla constituencies of which 12 are contesting, and five were declared uncontested. In terms of ward and GPUs, Soreng district comes in at fifth in terms of candidates with 210 contesting candidates for 200 wards, 94 Gram Panchayat Units of which 106 have been declared as uncontested and zero constituencies going for re-polls.

Pakyong district has 56 contesting candidates for Zilla in 19 Zilla constituencies of which 16 are contesting, three were declared uncontested. In terms of ward and GPUs, Pakyong district has the second highest number of candidates with 331 contesting candidates for 164 wards, 127 Gram Panchayat Units of which 36 have been declared as uncontested and one constituency going for re-polls.

Mangan district has 39 contesting candidates for Zilla in 23 Zilla constituencies of which 15 are contesting, seven were declared uncontested with one Zilla constituency going for re-polls. In terms of ward and GPUs, Mangan district comes in at last in terms of candidates with 116 contesting candidates for 128 wards, 52 Gram Panchayat Units of which 75 have been declared as uncontested and one constituency going for re-polls.

Dhanbari Ward under Tumin Gram Panchayat unit has the highest number of candidates with 8 contesting candidates under the Gangtok district. In general, every contesting ward or GPU has an average of 2 candidates contesting.

In terms of Zilla Panchayat, Bhudang Malbasey and Deythang Takothang Zilla Panchayat under Soreng District and Temi Tarku Zilla Panchayat unit under Namchi district has the highest number of contesting candidates with 10 each.

Lower Tathangchen ward under Gangtok district has the highest number of voters with 1071 voters of which 529 are males and 542 are female voters.

Nego ward under Mangan district has the highest ratio of female voters against males with 138 female voters as against 89 male voters of the 227 total voters in the ward.

Sikkim has a total of 3,60,342 voters with 1,81,693 male voters and 1,78,649 female voters.

