Gangtok: Sikkim police detained Madan Tamang, President Sikkimay Suraksha Samiti (SSS), on Friday for allegedly creating nuisance during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the state.

According to police sources, Tamang was detained by the police after suspecting him of creating disturbance during Murmu’s visit. He was detained at the Convoy Ground in Dara Gaon, Tadong, away from his usual protest spot at the District Administration Centre in Sichey. He is being detained at the Tadong Police outpost.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Earlier in October, during the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah in Gangtok, Tamang was detained for attempting to wave black flags to the Home Minister.

Sikkimay Suraksha Samiti is an NGO that has been demanding the verification and cancellation of fake Certificates of Identifications (COI). The organisation has been on an indefinite protest at the East District Administration premises over the past 50 days, demanding the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Sikkim.

Also Read | Meghalaya’s Irene Dkhar crowned Miss Northeast 2022

Trending Stories









