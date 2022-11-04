Gangtok: Sikkim police detained Madan Tamang, President Sikkimay Suraksha Samiti (SSS), on Friday for allegedly creating nuisance during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the state.
According to police sources, Tamang was detained by the police after suspecting him of creating disturbance during Murmu’s visit. He was detained at the Convoy Ground in Dara Gaon, Tadong, away from his usual protest spot at the District Administration Centre in Sichey. He is being detained at the Tadong Police outpost.
Earlier in October, during the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah in Gangtok, Tamang was detained for attempting to wave black flags to the Home Minister.
Sikkimay Suraksha Samiti is an NGO that has been demanding the verification and cancellation of fake Certificates of Identifications (COI). The organisation has been on an indefinite protest at the East District Administration premises over the past 50 days, demanding the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Sikkim.
Also Read | Meghalaya’s Irene Dkhar crowned Miss Northeast 2022
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim: Suraksha Samiti president suspected of disrupting Murmu’s visit, detained
- India men’s squash team wins maiden gold at Asian Championships
- IIMC gets permanent campus in Aizawl
- In Pics: President Murmu arrives in Sikkim on two-day maiden visit
- Why a raw vegan diet may be a risk to your health
- Meghalaya CM says top cop Iangrai not arrested over vehicle scam