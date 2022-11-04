Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay placed a demand for tribal status for left-out communities in Sikkim with President Draupadi Murmu during her visit to Sikkim on Friday. During the virtual inauguration ceremony at Manan Kendra in Gangtok, CM Golay also placed the demand for Limboo Tamang assembly seat reservation highlighting how the two communities have secured tribal status in 2003. He shared how it has been a long-standing demand of the people of the communities.

Chief Minister Golay in his address, stated, “Sikkim willingly became a part of India in 1975, ending the 333-year-old Chogyal monarchy. Sikkim and its communities have for long been recognised as Hill Tribe with Bhutia-Lepcha communities being tribal earlier followed by Limboo Tamang communities in 2003. However, seat reservation in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly has not happened.”

Golay also placed demands for left-out communities, naming the various communities in Sikkim, he informed the President how their demand for tribal status has not been secured.

Golay also sought the President’s intervention in safely bringing 17th Karmapa Orgyen Trinley Dorje to Sikkim as has been the long demand for his visit to the State. He highlighted how in 2018 Prime Minister Narendra Modi allowed the State to bring Karmapa for visit in the future. He stated, “allow the Karmapa to come to Sikkim.”

Golay also placed the demand for an international trade corridor with Nepal from Chewabhanjyang in West Sikkim as a multi-model corridor for trade and pilgrimage for people of the two regions.

