In Pics: President Murmu arrives in Sikkim on two-day maiden visit

Gangtok: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Gangtok on Friday on a two-day visit to Sikkim. The President and her visiting entourage landed at the Army helipad in Libing this afternoon.

Murmu touched down at Libing on an MI-17 Indian Air Force helicopter.

The President was accorded a warm reception by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Sikkim Legislative Assembly Speaker Arun Upreti, and other cabinet ministers.

A guard of honour was offered to the President by the 23 Rajput Battalion on her first visit to Sikkim. The President then proceeded to the Raj Bhawan at Gangtok.

President Murmu is on her two-day maiden visit to Sikkim. She will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various state and central projects later this evening at a function in Manan Kendra.

Among the virtual inaugurations, the President will launch a 1.123-kilometre Atal Setu Viaduct at Rangpo that will connect Sikkim with West Bengal. A two-way tunnel at Chisopani near Singtam along National Highway 10 will also be inaugurated. Both projects have been completed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The President will also inaugurate Ganju Lama Girls Hostel in Rabongla and lay the foundation stone for the National Institute of Technology at Khamdong in Gangtok district.

On November 5, the President will visit the Namchi district, where she will interact with women entrepreneurs and members of Self Help Groups (SHGs). She is also scheduled to visit Chaar Dhaam at Namchi.

