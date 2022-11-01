Gangtok: Sikkim will be sending a contingent of 240 athletes in 14 disciplines to represent the state in the North East Olympic Games in Shillong, an official said on Monday.

The second edition of the games will be held from November 10 to 16.

Training camps for the athletes are underway in different parts of the Himalayan state, Sikkim Olympic Association (SOA) president Kuber Bhandari said.

“With the support of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, this time Sikkim is sending the largest contingent. I have visited all the coaching centres and motivated the athletes and coaches for better performance in the games,” he said.

Sikkim’s football team will reach Shillong on November 4, and the rest of the contingent on November 8.

The Sikkim Olympic Association is also planning a programme on Wednesday to encourage the athletes.

The games will be held in 18 Olympic disciplines, including Judo, Wrestling, Cycling and Golf.

