Gangtok: A 24-year-old woman died in a car accident on a bypass road in Gangtok in the wee hours of Monday.

Police said the private vehicle collided with a concrete wall when the deceased, along with her four friends, was heading back home after attending a Halloween party at a local restaurant.

The deceased is identified as a 24-year-old resident of Kazi Road. She sustained skull injuries in the incident and was declared brought dead at the STNM Hospital. Her friends sustained minor injuries and have been discharged.

Sadar PS have detained the driver and registered a case against him under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 304A (causing death by negligence).

