Gangtok: Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba on Friday lauded the Prem Singh Tamang government in Sikkim for successfully implementing the Central flagship programmes in the state.
“Sikkim has successfully provided maximum benefits to people by successfully implementing various central flagship programmes, including Jal Jeevan Yojana,” the union minister of state for Chemicals and Fertilisers, New and Renewable Energy told reporters here after presiding over a review meeting with senior state government officials here.
Khuba also lauded the state government for expanding the educational infrastructure to provide quality education to students.
The Union Minister said that he has taken feedback from various quarters during his visit to the state which will come handy in planning strategies for effective implementation of various central schemes with a focus on the outcome.
Khuba said that he would take all queries, suggestions, and demands needed for planning a futuristic strategy, which would sync with the demands and focus on outcomes.
Earlier, during his review meeting with the officials, the union minister enquired about the progress in the implementation of the centrally sponsored flagship programmes in sectors like health, agriculture, education, and power, etc.
He stressed the need to expand and implement the Centre’s flagship schemes for the betterment of the people and sought a proactive and collective approach to get the result.
Also read | Arunachal: Deputy CM calls for new roadmap to tap tourism potential
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Clampdown on chip exports is the most consequential US move against China yet
- Tribalism raising its ugly head in Naga civil society: CM Rio
- Tripura BJP minister likens son’s rape accusers to barking dogs
- Union Minister lauds Sikkim govt for successful implementation of central flagship programmes
- Homophobia & wartime marketing: Some Russians fear the West will make them gay
- Assam: Senior bureaucrat arrested for taking bribe