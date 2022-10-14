Gangtok: Hamro Sikkim Party President Bhaichung Bhutia branded CM Prem Singh Golay as the “weakest Chief Minister in Sikkim’s history”, slamming him for his “backdoor entry” to become the CM.

The footballer-turned-politician Bhutia termed Golay a “puppet minister” for not placing the concerns of the public with Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit.

Addressing the media on Friday, Bhutia stated, “Till Golay is the CM, there will be a threat to Sikkimese people. In two days if the roads can be constructed for the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah, why cannot our CM place a memorandum or hold discussions for the implementation of ILP in Sikkim?”

Bhutia highlighted how in the absence of ILP, the demography of Sikkim is changing. “People will start losing their rights and privileges. ILP is not a political issue and we don’t intend to make it one. But the fake certificate of identification, residential certificates and voter cards are a matter of concern. People settled in Sikkim will be protected by ILP, it will not hamper tourism, not the various companies working in Sikkim. There is no data currently on the number of migrant workers in Sikkim, ILP could help with that maintaining a proper system”.

Bhaichung highlighted how under Golay’s reign that Sikkim welcomed ONORC and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to the state. “He has not been able to counter the issues in the State as he has been a puppet chief minister. The government is unable to hold a special Assembly to deny CAA from being implemented in Sikkim. The government must hold a discussion on how Article 371F can be protected. As with the ONORC, there will be an increase in the influx of families who will be lured by rations. Just in the last Assembly election, Sikkim noticed an increase of 18 per cent in the voters’ list, we have outdone Bengal and Bihar in voter list increase. We question how can this happen when Sikkim has the lowest fertility rate”.

Bhaichung Bhutia declared that in order to educate the masses on ILP and its need, a Jan Sansad will be organised in Gangtok on October 16. The Jan Sansad will welcome political parties, individuals and organisations to discuss the need, advantages and disadvantages of implementing ILP in Sikkim. Bhaichung aims to conduct awareness rallies across the State and ensure over 2 lakh people sign in favour of ILP implementation in Sikkim.

