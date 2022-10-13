Sikkim: Army assists tourists and locals stranded due to landslides

The Army Camp at Lachung rescued more than 250 tourists and locals who were stranded on the Chungthang route in Sikkim on Wednesday following landslides due to heavy rainfall.

At the request of the civil administration, the Army rushed to the scene to rescue tourists who were on their way to Lachung. Heavy rainfall and inclement weather with freezing temperatures hit parts of the state on October 12 around 7 am resulting in landslides at many locations.

Two kilometres north of Chungthang, a massive landslide occurred due to which movement of approximately 150 vehicles was hampered. The traffic kept building till 10 am because of a lack of communication as mobile connectivity was also affected due to the heavy rains.

The troops provided immediate relief to stranded tourists providing water, food and medical care to the elderly and infants. Some tourists affected by the cold were taken to the nearest medical facility for further assistance.

The Border Road Organisation also joined in the efforts to clear the roads but despite their best efforts, the route could not be cleared immediately due to the heavy landslides and unprecedented rainfall throughout the day.

Some tourists were stranded for more than eight hours at the blockage site. The Army assisted the Sikkim Police in regulating the heavy traffic of more than 150 vehicles. By 6 pm, tourists were brought back to the safety of their respective hotels in Lachung.

Quick reaction by the troops prevented any untoward incident and provided relief to the tourists and locals.

Army troops deployed at North Sikkim are always at the forefront to assist the local administration in any emergency relief work for tourists. Crucial human lives have been saved due to the prompt action by the army on many occasions.

