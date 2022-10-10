North Bengal, Sikkim to receive rainfall till Wednesday

Kolkata: The sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, being lashed by heavy rain owing to strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, are likely to receive more downpour till Wednesday, the Met department said on Monday.

Landslides at some places in Sikkim have been reported, causing blockade of roads.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The weather office warned of heavy to very heavy rain in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar and heavy rain in Coochbehar, Kalimpong and North Dinajpur districts of north Bengal till Tuesday morning.

The Met in its forecast said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely over the districts of Sikkim till Tuesday morning.

It said that heavy rain is likely thereafter till Wednesday in all these places.

The weatherman warned of possible landslides in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and in Sikkim.

The Met department said that there is possibility of waterlogging in municipal areas and rise in water level of rivers in the region owing to the heavy rain.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Kumargram in Alipurduar received West Bengal’s highest rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday at 31 cm, while Mangan received Sikkim’s highest rainfall at 18 cm, it said.

Alipurduar (11 cm), Buxaduar (9 cm), Falakata (9 cm) and Barobisha (9 cm) are some of the other places which received heavy downpour, the Met said.

Also Read | India’s Oscar entry ‘Last Film Show’ to open in 95 cinemas

Trending Stories









