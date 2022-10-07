Gangtok: As many as nine members of the Sikkim Suraksha Samiti were detained for attempting to show black flags to Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state on Friday.

The members were detained under section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc).

The members of the Sikkim Suraksha Samiti, who were on a hunger strike, have been camping at the District Administrative Centre in Gangtok for the past 26 days demanding Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Sikkim.

The members of the Sikkim Suraksha Samiti led by its president Madan Tamang boarded a vehicle early morning on Friday to reach the Cooperative Dairy Conclave in Manan Kendra where Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit, said a police source.

Speaking with EastMojo, Tenzing Loden Lepcha, Gangtok Superintendent of Police Tenzing, said, “They were detained under section 151 of the CrPc and will be released on a personal bond later this evening. It was preventive detention as they were raising black flags. It would have been a security threat as the Home Minister has Z plus category security. We cannot allow such incidents to happen. The protesters had travelled almost a kilometre from DAC near the Railway Guest House. There were around 8-9 people in a vehicle.”

SP Gangtok said, “They are demanding the ILP in Sikkim to safeguard the people of the state. But at the same time, they are showing black flags. It remains unknown as to whom they wanted to show the black flags as the convoy was of the Union Home Minister. They said they wanted to request the Home Minister for the implementation of ILP in Sikkim yet they wanted to show black flags.”

After being detained, they were taken to the STNM Hospital for medical tests. As per the police source, the detainees were later taken to Sikkim Police headquarters.

The detainees include Sikkim Suraksha Samiti president Madan Tamang, Bal Krishna Tamang, Radhika Mangar, Kalpana Chettri, Hari Basnet, Bir Kumar Tamang, OP Bista, Philip Lamichanay, and Palden Bhutia.

