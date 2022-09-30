Sikkim: Team of Indian Army, HMI summits Jonsang Peak

Kolkata: A joint mountaineering team of the Indian Army, Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) and civilians conquered the difficult Jonsang peak in Sikkim, a Defence official said on Thursday.

The 7,462-metre-high peak in the Great Himalayan Region was summited only twice in the past, in 1930 and 2012, he said.

The expedition team comprised 24 members, including four civil mountaineers, of whom two were women climbers, and was led by Group Captain Jai Kishan, principal of HMI, Darjeeling, the official said in a statement.

See more In a unique achievement, a joint team of #IndianArmy & #HMIDarjeeling, successfully summitted Mount Jongsong (7462 m) & Mount Domekhang (7264 m) within span of 24 hrs.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/k0WNgtQjj9 — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 28, 2022

The team on September 23 summited Mount Jonsang, which is among the most technically difficult mountain peaks because of approach, frequent avalanches, rock falls and treacherous terrain, he said.

The group also conquered the 7,264-metre Mt Domekhang peak on September 22, the official said.

The joint expedition was executed as part of multiple adventure activities under the umbrella of Eastern Command Trans Theatre Adventure Activities (ECTTAA)-2022,

Lt General Tarun Kumar Aich, General Officer Commanding (GOC) , Trishakti Corps, interacted with the team members at the picturesque plateau of Dolma Sampa in North Sikkim, following the successful expedition.

Dr Varuna and Tiyash Mukhopadhyay were the two civilian women members of the expedition team, the official said.

