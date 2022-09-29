Sikkim: Golay hands job orders to 2000 unemployed as 'Dushera Gift'

GANGTOK: Over 2,000 job appointment orders (Ad-hoc) were handed to the unemployed youths of Sikkim by Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay in Gangtok on Wednesday.

The newly employed were from all six districts in various government posts in all departments for two years. Golay promised to regularise them after 8 years of ad-hoc services.

CM Golay termed the appointment as a ‘Dussehra gift’ to the unemployed youths who have been shortlisted from different walks of life.

Golay highlighted how despite the pandemic SKM government managed to conduct pro-Sikkim activities providing continuity to various developmental works in different sectors which the former government had failed despite being in power for 25 years.

“Unlike the former government, we do not wait for the elections to approach, but rather create opportunities whenever required and provide it to the underprivileged and deserving candidates. SKM government has appointed more than 10,000 employees in different posts of various government departments on an ad-hoc basis in the last three years and many more in regular services in various departments through interviews.”

Golay assured the security of fresh recruits stating they will be regularized after 8 years. “We have sanctioned the budget for their salaries in the budget session held in March for their financial security keeping in mind the problems faced by the OFOJ employees appointed by the former SDF government”, he added.

Among the major announcements made by the Chief Minister –

Panchayat elections are to be held on November 10.

Hike the salary of Asha workers from Rs 6000 to Rs 10,000 per month.

A week-long health camp cum operation is to be conducted every month for patients suffering from kidney and ureteral stones.

Government to start a medical shop “Hami Garib ko Dabai Dokan” at New STNM, Hospital, Sochakgang where BPL patients suffering from cancer, heart and kidney diseases can avail of medicines for free while APL patients will get in minimal discounted rates.

Sikkimese footballers to organise and host the Sikkim Super League.

