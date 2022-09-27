Gangtok: Road woes for Sikkimese people continue to grow, as the National Highway 10 connecting Ranipool with Gangtok, stands cut off for repair work at Forest Check Post in the 7th mile near Ranipool till the completion of repair work.

The traffic diversion has been notified by the office of the Superintendent of Police, Gangtok District on September 27, which informs, “restrict the uphill movement of all types of vehicle from Mayfair-Rumtek Fatak between 0900 hours to 1100 hours and 1600 hours to 1800 hours regularly every day till completion of the repair work”.

Furthermore, all upcoming vehicles plying (during restricted time) towards Gangtok from the Ranipool side are advised to take an alternative route from Mayfair-Rumtek Fatak to the Adampool-Ban Jhakri Falls route to reach Gangtok. Emergency vehicles will be exempted.

The new traffic restriction comes into effect from September 27, while the road repair work will be completed within a few days, informs the SP Office.

For the repair work being carried out by the Roads and Bridges Department, no statement has been issued for the inconvenience caused to the public. The road from Gas Godown to Forest Check Post, a stretch of fewer than 200 metres has caved in for months now. The repair work currently includes uplifting the sinking area with additional mud and rocks being laid at the 200 metres stretch.

Commuters from Ranipool and beyond have been complaining of the long hours spent in traffic jams to reach Gangtok. Many claim that traffic jams that begin in Ranipool continue for the next 3-4 kilometres till the 5th Mile-Tadong stretch of the National Highway for hours. The early commuters claim that jams typically begin from 8:30 am in the morning and carry on till the afternoon. Similarly, in the evening the traffic jams begin around 3 pm and carry on till 07-7:30 pm in the evening.

A taxi driver claimed, “We have been spending long hours in the slow traffic for days now. I am not sure how helpful the diversion will be, as the route from Adampool to Sichey to reach Gangtok will take longer and the road itself is marred at many places in Sichey area. Are we to come back to Indira By Pass upon entering Sichey or take the route from District Court which has already been damaged and diverted through the Cooperative stretch below Paljor Stadium? The original District Court to Paljor Stadium route has already been cut off due to a landslide.”

A commuter from Ranipool to 5th Mile, who was seen walking from Ranipool narrated, “I work in Jalipool, and reaching Ranipool is a struggle of its own from there. But now from Ranipool, just to reach my home in the 6th mile, am I to take the longer route from Adampool to Sichey? That would mean an extra 2 hours journey in traffic for otherwise 20 minutes travel even in peak jam to reach 6th mile. I think the traffic diversion is absurd and not well thought.”

