Sikkim: Private school owner arrested for raping minor student

Gangtok: A 13-year-old girl has accused the owner of a private school in Mangalbaria of sexually assaulting her multiple times.

The victim is a student of Class 7 in the same school and was staying in the hostel-cum-residence of the accused at Ongchu of Mangalbaria in the Soreng district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The victim’s 24-year-old cousin filed a report on September 24 at midnight. The victim had come to the complainant and reported the incident earlier in the evening.

She was sexually assaulted as recently as September 20 at the residence side of the hostel by the accused, the victim has claimed in a police report.

The accused was arrested from his residence in Mangalbaria on Monday and taken into judicial custody to the Boomtar Prison in Namchi District, a police source told EastMojo.

The victim’s responsibility has been passed to the Child Welfare Department in the district.

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act at the Nayabazar Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Sikkim: Pakyong ranked 8th among top 10 districts of India

Trending Stories









