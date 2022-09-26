GANGTOK: Pakyong, declared as a district in Sikkim in December 2021, has bagged the 8th best district among 75 districts of India which were selected for the ‘Azadi Se Antyodaya Tak (ASAT)’ 90-day inter-ministerial campaign.

The award was received by Pakyong District Magistrate Tashi Chophel and his next in command ADC Anupa Tamling ADC Pakyong during the felicitation ceremony organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development department in New Delhi.

The campaign was launched on April 28 as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to provide a boost to the developmental activities in the selected districts associated with freedom fighters who have been an integral part of India’s independence.

The campaign was implemented to saturate 75 districts across 27 States and 1 UT with beneficiary schemes of 9 central ministries/departments where 17 selected schemes were taken with direct assistance to beneficiaries in saturation mode, reaching out to the person at the bottom of the pyramid in rural areas by each of the participating ministries/departments.

While speaking to the media, DC Tashi Chophel, stated, “The district is recently formed and setting up the district itself was a challenge. However, the district accepted the challenge and accomplished it to the best of our ability. The award has given us the belief that we can achieve more in the near future and we hope to continue this winning streak.”

The District Magistrate thanked his officers from different departments under the district for working hard to achieve the target within the stipulated time period.

