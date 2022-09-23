Sikkim gets India's first avalanche-monitoring radar

Guwahati: The Indian Army and the Defence Geoinformatics and Research Establishment (DGRE) jointly installed the Avalanche Monitoring Radar in North Sikkim recently.

The radar was inaugurated by Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich (AVSM), General Officer Commanding TriShakti Corps on September 20, at one of the Forward Posts of the Indian Army at an altitude of 15,000 feet in North Sikkim.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The radar, a first of its kind in India, has the capability to detect avalanches within three seconds of their trigger and will assist in saving valuable lives of troops and civilians as well as nearby properties.

The radar was made operational by the DGRE of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

DRDO is an organisation involved in forecasting and mitigation of avalanche hazards faced by the Indian Army in the Himalayan Region.

The radar uses a series of short microwave pulses which are scattered at the target and can detect an avalanche in under three seconds.

The radar can permanently scan the targeted slope for avalanche release and track the path of the avalanche and its size in case it is triggered.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It can see through snow, fog, and at night, making it an all-weather solution, covering an area of two square kilometres. The radar obviates the requirement to place additional instruments in dangerous avalanche-prone areas.

The radar is also linked to an alarm system to enable automatic control and warning measures in case an avalanche is triggered. Images and videos of the event are automatically recorded for future analysis by experts.

Apart from the detection of avalanches, this radar can also be used to detect landslides.

In an area where the frequency of avalanches is high, the installation of

this radar will ensure the safety of Indian Army troops deployed in harsh terrains and sub-zero temperatures, while at the same time limiting damage to vehicles and equipment operating at such high altitudes.

Also read | Sikkim: Chamling asks govt to ensure minimum wage hike before Dashain

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









