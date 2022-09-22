HM Amit Shah likely to attend dairy cooperative conclave in Sikkim



New Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is likely to inaugurate a daylong dairy cooperative conclave of the eastern and northeastern zones in Sikkim on October 7.

The conclave is being organised by the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI).

NCDFI Chairman Mangal Jit Rai said Shah’s office has confirmed his participation at the conclave to be held in Gangtok.

Sikkim Chief Minister P S Tamang will be the guest of honour at the function.

Top functionaries of the cooperative milk unions and state dairy federations from the eastern and northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal are expected to attend, Rai said.

Altogether, 1,200 participants from these 12 states are likely to attend the event.

Rai said taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India initiatives, the NCDFI has launched an online marketplace called “NCDFI eMarket” to provide transparent and fair dealings to trade bulk commodities to the member dairy cooperatives with the patronage of the National Dairy Development Board.

He said in 2021-22, the NCDFI coordinated the supply of milk and milk products worth Rs 1,406 crore under institutional sale and facilitated the sale of 4.37 crore frozen semen doses (FSDs) valued at Rs 84 crore.

Rai said the NCDFI concluded the overall trade worth Rs 4,815 crore on NCDFI eMarket through various auctions on the platform.

The entire business transacted at the NCDFI reached Rs 6,305 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 1,006 in 2015-16 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 30 per cent, he added.

