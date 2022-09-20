Gangtok: Social Activist Passang Sherpa has served a legal notice to the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha President Prem Singh Golay after the SKM party’s social media handle ‘SKM Darpan’ published a “derogatory and racist” post targeting Sherpa’s wife.

Terming the incident that occurred over the past week as “crossing the line” in politics, Sherpa claimed that questions were raised about his ancestry to the extent of terming him “non-Sikkimese”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sherpa stated, “Questions are being raised over why all my land documents are in my wife’s name, it is because they are joint property. I have my ancestry in Damthang, Namchi district with all lands demarcated there. My wife is among 400 families of old settlers in Sikkim, she is a Residential Certificate Holder who has taken a Certificate of Identification legally from the Namchi District Administrative Centre. Even the Chogyal was married to the Queen who was from the United States, and the first Chief Minister’s wife was from Belgium. People are differentiated if someone from Sikkim marries a non-local. Is the SKM trying to question our rights? Does she not deserve a COI if she marries a COI holder?”

On why the legal notice was served to SKM President and not the SKM social media, Sherpa said, “SKM Darpan does not have existing executives. I have served the legal notice to the SKM President as the page is run in his party’s name. The said page has made derogatory, racist and objectionable posts about my ancestry and my wife. The legal notice is against the SKM President and not the Chief Minister, he may not be involved or his thinking may be right, but it is being under the SKM’s name. If you had no knowledge or if you do, it would be exemplary of your character.”

Sherpa has three demands – the video and the write-up against his wife must be taken down and an unconditional apology within the next seven days for malicious allegations against Sherpa and his family.

“If the SKM party is devoted towards women empowerment, the smear campaign against my wife shows how women are being empowered by SKM,” Sherpa said.

Also Read | Bhaichung Bhutia elected new president of Hamro Sikkim Party

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









