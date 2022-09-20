GANGTOK: Working president of Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP), Bhaichung Bhutia, has now been elected as the president of the party through a unanimous decision of the party executives.

Dr. Bina Basnet served as the founding president of the HSP since 2018, when the party was formed.

“Earlier, our constitution had declared the term of the President to be annual, but we changed the same to 5 years. Dr. Bina Basnet’s term has come to an end, so we have elected the working president to be the new president,” an executive of the HSP told EastMojo.

While accepting the post of HSP president, Bhutia outlined his vision for the party going forward. A statement issued by the party said: “We will continue to strive to serve the people of Sikkim and represent their hopes and aspirations … create endless opportunities for every Sikkimese to work together and achieve the true potential of our state.”

Bhutia thanked outgoing president Bina Basnett for successfully completing her tenure.

“HSP, under the leadership of Bhaichung Bhutia, will fight to reclaim Sikkim from the hands of the current incompetent governance and lead the state towards the path of development and progress for a prosperous future,” HSP General Secretary Biraj Adhikari said.

