Gangtok: Social media in Sikkim was abuzz over the past week with the news that the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) rejected over 8,000 applicants for the advertised vacancy of 50 posts for Assistant Revenue Surveyor and 100 posts for Lower Division Clerk.

The last date for submission was August 23 for ARS and September 4 for LDC.

The rejected list published on September 5 (for ARS) and September 14 (for LDC) showed a whopping 8,000 applicants being rejected.

To put an end to speculations, EastMojo reached out to SPSC Secretary Deepa Rani Thapa on Monday. She said, “The huge number is because there have been over 25,000 applicants. For other vacancies or posts advertised, the numbers of applicants are far less. Hence, it never gets noticed. But, even among the 8,000 plus rejected, the issues are minimal such as wrong name, address, education qualification or not mentioning being a Certificate of Identification (COI) holder. The rejection list published is a routine process for any vacancy or subsequent examination. Once, the applicants clarify the error, their forms for application are once again accepted.”

October 21 is the last day for the re-submission of forms for grievance redressal in case the applicant stands on the rejected list.

“SPSC is equally concerned about the applicants and we won’t reject their applications just like that. There is an online preliminary procedure, where the forms usually get rejected when it fails to meet up the education qualification criteria or the documents required,” the SPSC secretary said.

Yet, the issue of applicants needing to come from far-flung areas of the State to ‘physically’ correct the errors meant unnecessary hardship for the applicants. “The submissions so far have been online from the applicants, so it notifies if there are errors. But, the same can be rectified online. The over 8,000 applicants rejected, can submit the necessary documents and rectify the error online. They need not come physically to Gangtok to submit the correction. They can do so both online and offline. We would prefer lesser applicants coming to Gangtok and for those in far-flug areas can do so online,” the SPSC secretary said.

The majority of the applicants have submitted for both the LDC and ARS posts. Applicants from other districts can mail their forms to www.spsc-skm@nic.in. In case of online rectification, the applicants get notified about their acceptance and rejection by the very same evening.

SPSC has been receiving an average of 200 applicants for rectification every day since the rejected list was notified. “Of the average 200 applicants coming every day only a few are rejected completely. Almost everyone coming has had their forms accepted upon physically rectifying at SPSC. Most of the applicants have confused their computer course requirement, which for the LDC is 3 months and for the ARS is 6 months. Most applicants have come with only 3-month computer course experience. Hence, they were getting rejected for the ARS vacancy,” Thapa added.

