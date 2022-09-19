Gangtok: The Sikkim Progressive Youth Forum (SPYF) and the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government are at loggerheads over who takes credit for the recently-notified minimum wage hike for the labourers in the state.

On Sunday, a statement issued by the SPYF said, “SPYF never took the credit of hike in minimum wage, it is the workers of the state who gave us the credit.”

During the recently-concluded Sikkim Legislative Assembly session, however, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay had responded to a query from BJP legislator NK Subba on the minimum wage hike. The CM had said, “The state government is not taking credit for the minimum wage hike for the labourers. We were working towards the hike. Now, credit is being taken by someone else. It can be taken by anyone, but minimum wage hike for the labourers happened because of the government. It was part of our election manifesto before forming the government.”

The SPYF, on the other hand, stated: “It is the workers of the state that offered garlands and khadas to SPYF members immediately after the government was forced to release the notification following the mounting pressure of protesting workers. The workers are not so gullible as the ruling party tries to portray them. They are educated, empowered, and united. They know who did what for them in the matter of minimum wage.”

Three arrested SPYF members: (Left to Right) Lekhak Sharma, Rupen Karki, and Praveen Basnett



Terming themselves as true friends of the working class in the state, SPYF stated, “Now realising that workers have identified SPYF as their true friend, the SKM is frustrated. All its functionaries and social media handlers are abusing us, using filthy words, and cartoons. It is the result of SPYF’s honesty, truthfulness, spirit, and commitment towards workers that the workers trust SPYF.”

The Chief Minister, in his Assembly speech, mentioned that the 60-day window for submission of queries and suggestions from various stakeholders concluded on September 10. “The government had approved the notification for the hike on the morning of September 13. We were receiving queries and suggestions even till the last date of the 60-day window on September 10. Now with the hike, the labourers are getting a minimum of Rs 15,000 per month, while most are getting even more, at around Rs 17-18,000 per month.”

The SPYF further mentioned, “Post-lockdown, inflation had sky-rocketed. The then existing minimum wage of Rs 9,000 was leaving workers in penury. It was due to SPYF’s concerted effort that the workers became aware about their rights. As a result, we could organise a May Day programme at Singtam Golitar ground, with the one-point demand of hike in minimum wages. Despite threats from the ruling party, hundreds of workers participated. Every discussion on social media platforms, including the press conference, drew huge public support. This mounting pressure forced the CM to announce the hike in his May Day address.”

SPYF countered that the government had not specified any date, despite the 60-day time period completion. “When the 60-day window period ended, the labour department held a press conference again, asking for more time to complete their ‘formalities’. They had not specified a date when workers would receive the increased salary. The workers of the Alkem Pharmaceutical Company sat on a dharna. The workers invited us to support them. Three of our members had gone there to show our solidarity. While they were returning, the Namchi District Police, on the behest of ‘higher ups’, lifted these three SPYF executive members and detained them at around 6 pm in the evening.”

The Chief Minister had also spoken in the Assembly about considering the abolition of the labour contract system in the state. He said, “The government is devoted towards the abolition of the labour contract system, which was started by the previous government. But for that we will have to cancel old licenses. There could be issues because of the same and we could be taken to court. So, we are considering the issues that may arise because of it.”

