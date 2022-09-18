Sikkim: One killed in scooter-SNT bus clash in Siliguri

Gangtok: A two-wheeler rider died on the spot after it clashed with a Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) bus in Siliguri on Sunday afternoon.

The SNT bus was plying from Chungthang in North Sikkim to Siliguri around 2 pm across the Gangtok-Siliguri Highway on the Sevoke stretch near Salugara.

Following the accident that claimed the life of one, angry agitators put the empty SNT bus on fire on Sunday afternoon. No passengers were harmed. The bus driver was taken in custody.

Sikkim Transport Secretary Raj Yadav speaking with EastMojo said, “The burning the bus along the Sevoke stretch.”

“SNT bus services to Siliguri have been suspended for 2 days. We have asked Darjeeling Police to provide security to Siliguri Depot (SNT Terminal) in Siliguri. We will scan the area and read the situation again tomorrow. We want to avoid any further conflict,” Yadav said.

The driver is in custody and an advocate has been deployed by the Transport Department to ensure he gets bail.

“He was an experienced driver under SNT. Police are investigating if the accident, which occurred at around 2 pm, was his fault.”

