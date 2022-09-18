Five Sikkim political parties among 86 delisted by ECI

Gangtok: Five political parties of Sikim figure among 86 registered unrecognised political parties which were delisted recently by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)’s office said on Saturday.

The delisted registered unrecognised political parties from Sikkim are Sikkim Gorkha Prajatantrik Party, Sikkim Himali Rajya Parishad Party, Sikkim Jan-Ekta Party, Sikkim Liberation Party and Sikkim Sangram Parishad, it said.

The CEO’s office said that If any political party felt aggrieved with this decision of the EC they may approach the Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Sikkim or the ECI within 30 days from the date of issue of the aforementioned order along with all evidence of existence, other legal and regulatory compliances including year-wise annual audited accounts, contribution reports, expenditure report, updation of office bearers including authorised signatories for financial transactions (including bank account).

