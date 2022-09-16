Gangtok: Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay urged the BJP legislators to believe in the verbal assurance by Home Minister Amit Shah that Citizenship Amendment Act will not be implemented in Sikkim. Golay was countering the statements made by BJP legislator Dilli Ram Thapa in their respective valedictory address during the Assembly session on Friday.

In his counter-response, Golay stated, “Amit Shah is the Home Minister, when he makes a statement in the Indian Parliament, it is on record. The Home Minister was answering the query of Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba on whether CAA will be implemented in Sikkim or not when the Act was being passed. To which the Home Minister assured that Sikkim is protected by Article 371F. That should be enough evidence that CAA will not be implemented in Sikkim. The Home Minister understands that Article 371F is neither temporary nor transitory, he knows it is a special provision.”

Golay assured the legislators on both sides of the bench, that “Sikkim people have nothing to fear on Article 371F.” He stated, “For the Citizenship Amendment Act to be implemented in Sikkim, the State Assembly has to pass with consensus. These were the words of the Home Minister then and we must believe that is not likely to change. Irrespective of that, the consensus to pass comes from the entire Assembly members, so will we be voting against Article 371F? We will never let 371F be dampened, as it has been granted to us by the Indian Constitution.”

Taking reference to the burning protest on the removal of Article 371F in Jantar Mantar, Golay said, “If someone makes a public statement on removal of Article 371F, we will not remove the special provision. On the matter, I have spoken with the central leaders and they have extended us support. People who are counter-protesting in Sikkim are merely doing a publicity stunt.”

Golay welcomed the suggestion from the BJP legislators for a ‘collective resolution on ILP implementation in Sikkim’. He stated, “We welcome the suggestion from the BJP MLAs, we will submit a memorandum to the central government for the ILP.”

However, Golay suggested a meeting of legislators on ILP but made no mention of the special Assembly session as demanded by BJP MLA Thapa.

