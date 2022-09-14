Gangtok: Following the protest by Alkem Pharma workers and the arrest of three SPYF members on Tuesday, Sikkim labour minister Lok Nath Sharma on Wednesday urged the pharma workers to join back work and begin their service peacefully as the implementation of revised minimum rate of wages notification has been issued.

“On September 13, the CM approved and today the labour department has issued a notification for implementation of the revised wages. The revision will see an increase of 67% in the daily wages, which is very high. With this revision, Sikkim stands in the third position behind Delhi and Andaman and Nicobar, where the minimum wage is slightly higher,” the minister said.

May 1, Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay announced a revision in the minimum wages, following which the labour department took the initiative, the minister said.

“On July 11, the department issued a gazette notification availing 60 days period to the stakeholders for submitting any objection, suggestions, comments and views in writing to the department considering the revision. A total of 14 representations were received, which were then evaluated and examined, following which few days were taken. The Department, after completion of the representation on September 13, submitted its report to the government for consideration and approval.”

The revision of minimum rate of wages is based on four categories – unskilled, semi skilled, skilled and highly skilled. As per the new revision, unskilled workers will now receive Rs. 500 a day, semi skilled Rs. 520, skilled Rs.535 and highly skilled Rs. 565 per day.

Similarly, considering the altitude of work, the state government has also made a provision whereby labourers engaged in upto 8000 ft altitude shall receive the normal wages, while those between 8001 ft to 12000 ft shall be paid 50% more than the normal wages, and those working in 12001 ft to 16000 ft altitude will be paid 75% more than the normal wages.

The minister further informed about the construction of 100-bedded fully equipped hospital for the labourers in Sikkim. “E-Shram card implementation is on a mission mode across state following the guidelines of the Government of India. The facility and benefit under the e-shram is immense and we need to register all the labourers engaged in organised as well as unorganized sector engaged in government or private sector so that they avail the benefit and facility the card extends. The authorities concerned, including district collectors, block development officers and others, will initiate the activities with respect to registration as soon as possible.”

The conference was also addressed by Labour Department Secretary Namrata Thapa.

