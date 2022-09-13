Gangtok: The Sikkim Limboo-Tamang Apex Committee (SILTAC) has proposed the reservation of a minimum of six seats ‘independently’ and ‘exclusively’ for Limboo and Tamang communities in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

The apex committee, however, has stated that it doesn’t want to ‘touch’ or ‘disturb’ the existing 32 seats of the Assembly.

SILTAC chairman CB Subba said, “The State government should pass a resolution in the assembly, allocating the new seats as Scheduled Tribe seats, by reserving a minimum of six seats independently and exclusively for Limboo and Tamang groups. This should be done without touching or disturbing the existing 17 general seats, 13 Bhutia-Lepcha seats, and two scheduled caste seats. The government can increase the seats in the Assembly to 38 in order to provide six exclusive seats to Limboo and Tamang. This long-pending constitutional demand needs to be fulfilled before the 2024 election.”

Discarding the illusion of the Delimitation Commission for seat reservation, he said, “There has been a big illusion that Sikkim will have to wait for the Delimitation Commission of 2026 to increase its seats. But Sikkim can do so without waiting for the Delimitation Commission by using the special power given by Article 371F of the constitution. There is a need for willpower from the state and the central government to reserve seats for Limboo and Tamang. It is the responsibility of both the governments to immediately work on a new formula for seat reservation at the earliest.”

SILTAC also apprised of their meeting with Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba on August 28, who is also the chairman of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party Level Consultation Committee for Limboo-Tamang Seat Reservation. The body has submitted a memorandum as well as suggestions regarding seat reservation for Limboo and Tamang communities.

CB Subba further said, “The reservation of seats for Limboo Tamang communities has been a long-pending demand. It is very unfortunate to be deprived of our political rights. The Burman Commission was the mistake of the earlier government, which had further delayed the seat reservation issue. It needs to be fulfilled at the earliest to enable the two communities to contest in the upcoming election on their own reserved seats.”

SILTAC has also assured of extending all possible help and support to the government in pursuing the matter of the Limboo-Tamang seat reservation issue.

