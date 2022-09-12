Jackie Shroff in Sikkim: ‘Danny Denzongpa is my soulmate’

Gangtok: Actor Jackie Shroff called Danny Denzongpa his “soulmate” during the launch of latter’s company’s products on Sunday.

The Bollywood actor is on a three-day visit to Sikkim in a bid to promote the new launches of Yuksom Breweries, a company founded by Denzongpa.

During the launch of three new products – Dansberg Premium, Dansberg Chung Chung and Dansberg Strong — Shroff said, “I take Danny Sir to be my soulmate, he is a godsend in my life. He has been my dearest friend in the film industry for years now. We came from poverty to power together. We both spend a lot of time cooking together, our common interest in medicinal plants, and exercises such as Yoga and swimming. He is a pure soul just like his homeland, where I have come after 21 years.”

Jackie was also all praise for Sikkim’s organic farming and clean environment, appreciating efforts such as the single-use plastic ban in the state.

“Blessed we are to have Sikkim as an organic state, I feel every other state should also adopt the practices of organic farming,” he said.

On the Yuksom Breweries products, Jackie stated, “Quality comes when there is sincerity and Danny sahab’s Yuksom Breweries has maintained sincerity for 35 years. The water here in Sikkim is so pure and it emits in your product. In fact, I have suggested that the brewery also come out with packaged drinking water as well,” the actor said.

Filmmaker Ugyen Chopel who has been overseeing the 35-year-old brewery in Danny’s absence, also seconded Jackie’s idea, stating, “This idea has been floated by Jackie Shroff praising the purity of the water here. We are coming out with packaged drinking water very soon. It is very much doable for us. The product that we have is pure organic water, it is pesticide free.”

“Yuksom Breweries is one of the highest tax paying companies in Sikkim contributing more than Rs 100 crores per annum to the state with more than 250 direct and scores of indirect employees. A by-product of the brewing process, the malt feed has enhanced the milk production of the dairy farms in and around Melli to the tune of almost Rs 8-10 crore per annum. Yuksom Breweries’ uncompromising emphasis on quality has made product HIT, a veritable hit as our undisputed number 1 brand to date. Export quality products such as the ‘Himalayan Blue’, ‘Dansberg 16,000’ and ‘Snow Man’ have been praised internationally even as we launch our latest product Dansberg Premium,” he further added.

“Brewery has become very competitive yet, the product from Yuksom breweries has garnered a lot of praise world over. Three products from us are in the top 4 in the United States. Sikkimese people are lucky to get Himalayan Blue in the avatar Dansberg Premium. We have done fantastic international standard packaging. The Dansberg Chung Chung comes in a pack of six. Even though the pricing for Chung Chung is at Rs. 50, the other products are Rs 100 to Rs. 160,” he said.

The event on Sunday evening had the attendance of Tourism Minister Bedu Singh Panth, along with Forest Minister Karma Loday Bhutia and Labour Minister Lok Nath Sharma, among a host of other dignitaries.

