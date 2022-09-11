Don't react to Jantar Mantar protest: Sikkim police appeals to people

Gangtok: Following the protest by two Bihari residents at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi opposing Article 371 F, the Sikkim Police has appealed to the people to refrain from calling for counter-protest in Sikkim or making comments on social media platforms.

The police said any such reaction might lead to “communal flare-ups in the state.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing the media on Sunday, Sikkim Police DIG Tashi Wangyal Bhutia, along with Gangtok district Superintendent of Police Tenzing Loden Lepcha, stated, “A case has already been lodged here at Sadar Police Station against the two persons with regards to protest in Delhi on September 9. We have already issued a notice to the two individuals under section 41 A of IPC. If the persons fail to respond or come for an investigation, under the IPC section, we will be compelled to arrest them.”

The Sikkim police have registered a case under the two individuals under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), section 34 and section 505 (2) of the IPC,” SP Gangtok Tenzing Loden stated.

“The statements given by those persons have been disturbing and there is a greater possibility of disturbance in the peaceful atmosphere of Sikkim. Hence, Sikkim Police appeals to the general public to refrain from making comments that might flare up communal hatred and violence. We further appealed to the people to not respond to the statements, not to share the viral video and even refrain from taking out protest rallies here in Sikkim. We assure you that the police department will tackle the matter legally,” DIG Range Tashi Wangyal Bhutia said.

Also Read | Sikkim: Bihari orgs confute Jantar Mantar ‘drama’ over Article 371F

Trending Stories









