In pics: Newar festival Indra Jatra celebrated in Sikkim

Gangtok: The Newar community’s festival of Indra Jatra was celebrated with much pomp and excitement in capital Gangtok on Friday.

The celebrations began with the auspicious Kumari Puja, where young girls are worshipped. The Puja ceremony took place at Bhanu Udhyan above Gangtok, where a huge assembly of people from Newar community and others had gathered.

The Kumari Puja was conducted by Surya Bir Tulhadhar and Sakhya Rimpoche, who also blessed the Rath (carriage) that was displayed across Gangtok town.

The Rath Yatra began from Bhanu Udhyan, and took the Zero Point – Bhanu Path route to reach MG Marg and finally converged at Manan Kendra. The Rath Yatra across town also featured the famous Lakhey Dance. Lakhey Dance is the dance of a demon in the carnival of God.

The procession saw different ‘Sakhas’ of Newar community from Sikkim taking part in Lakhey dance. The event at Manan Kendra later in the day also saw other cultural events and felicitation of achievers from the community.

The day-long event was supposed to be attended by Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay, but he couldn’t participate, and his absence was filled by Cabinet Ministers Sanjeet Kharel, Bhim Hang Subba and newly appointed Minister LB Das, who attended the event.

