Sikkim: Rachna Books publication longlisted for JCB Prize

Song of the Soil, published by Rachna Books and Publications, Gangtok, is among the 10 books longlisted for JCB Prize for Literature 2022.

Originally “Faatsung” in Nepali, this novel has been written by Chuden Kabimo, translated to English by Ajit Baral and edited by Anurag Basnet.

One of the most prestigious prizes for contemporary fiction, this year’s selection features six translations, with Hindi, Urdu and Nepali on the list for the first time, alongside Bengali and Malayalam.

The ten novels have been selected by a panel of five judges: AS Panneerselvan, (Chair), journalist and editor; Amitabha Bagchi, author; Rakhee Balaram, author and academician; J Devika, translator, historian and academician; and Janice Pariat, author.

The longlist also includes two more novels from the Northeast – Easternine Kire’s ‘Spirit Nights’ and Mamang Dai’s ‘Escaping the Land’. Both these authors have shared the stage at Rachna Books to share their writings with their readers here in Sikkim.

The prize, which is in its fifth year, recognises and rewards contemporary Indian fiction. The prize carries the highest prize money in the country. The winning title will be announced on November 19.

Rachna Books has been growing from strength to strength as an independent publisher representing voices and stories from the Eastern Himalayas. Earlier, Raman Shresta was selected as one of the 12 publishers (six from India and six from the UK) for the British Council International Publishing Fellowship. It is a year-long programme that works on a peer-to-peer mentorship module for learning and networking in the publishing industry.

The longlist was chosen from a vast range of submissions by writers from 16 states writing in eight languages including English, published between August 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022.

Song of the Soil has also been published by FinePrint in Nepal and Belistier Press in the UK.

The prize is funded by JCB, the global construction equipment manufacturer, and administered by the JCB Literature Foundation.

Copies of Song of the Soil can be bought at www.rachnabooks.com/shop/

