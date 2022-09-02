GANGTOK: Two students from Sikkim have been selected for the prestigious Nar Bahadur Bhandari Fellowship Scheme (NBBFS) worth Rs 1 crore. While Gangtok-resident Vedanth Sharma, 23, will go to Stanford University in the US, Namchi’s Yash Raj Rai, 26, has already reached the Imperial College London, United Kingdom.

The 23-year-old Aerospace Engineer from IIT-Bombay, Vedanth Sharma secured the Rs 50 lakh fellowship to pursue Masters in Aeronautics and Astronautics at the prestigious Stanford University in the US.

“I finished my bachelor’s this year, with my convocation on August 20. I was always interested in Aerospace Engineering, and the grooming at IIT Bombay was good. Now, Masters in Aerospace is expensive, and the government has come to aid in ensuring my dream of securing Stanford University. I had also tried in 6 American Universities, I had to reject University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Michigan, Purdue University, University of Illinois among others all for Aerospace Engineering,” Sharma, a resident of Sichey, told EastMojo.

Sharma had secured job in India after IIT-Bombay but he wished to study further with his eyes set of NASA.

“The motivation is towards securing NASA, but citizenship is an issue as they look for American citizens. In India, there is a lot of application for Aerospace Engineering. The field I have chosen covers wider technology needs in agriculture sector and even tourism, where aerospace can aid.”

India’s growing interest in space and aeronautics keeps him hopeful as Sharma looks forward to his Ivy league education starting September 26.

Similarly, Yash Raj Rai, the 26-year-old Namchi resident, has secured the Rs 50 lakh fellowship to pursue his Masters in Financial Technology at the Imperial College London. Rai passed out from the National Institute of Technology at Durgapur in West Bengal and interned with JP Morgan Chase and Company in Bangalore for two months.

Yash Raj, the son of former Sikkim legislator Bhoj Raj Rai, couldn’t be reached for comments, as he has already reached London.

