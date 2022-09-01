Sikkim: Vijay Bhushan Pathak appointed Chief Secretary

Gangtok: Senior IAS officer Vijay Bhushan Pathak was on Thursday appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Sikkim, according to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel (DOP).

The 1990-batch IAS officer replaces SC Gupta, who superannuated from the post on Wednesday.

In another notification, the DOP said Additional Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Yadav has been appointed as Chief Administrative Advisor to the Government of Sikkim.

